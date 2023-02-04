National

Deepak Chahar Wife Jaya Bhardwaj Duped of INR 10 Lakhs Under the Guise of Business Venture

admin
28Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 59 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Deepak Chahar’s Wife Jaya Bhardwaj Duped of INR 10 Lakhs Under the Guise of Business Venture

Lokendra Chahar, father of the CSK man filed a complaint at Hari Parvat Police Station in Agra. 

Deepak Chahar, Jaya Bhardwaj, Agra Police, Duping, India cricketer duped
Deepak Chahar’s Wife Jaya Bhardwaj Duped of INR 10 Lakhs Under the Guise of Business Venture. (Image: Twitter)

Agra: India pacer and Chennai Super Kings man Deepak Chahar’s wife has been cheated of Rs 10 Lakhs on pretext of a business venture by two men from Hyderabad.

The prime suspects are namely Dhruv and Kamlesh Pareek, one of them an ex official with the Hyderabad Cricket Association, allegedly ran away with 10 lakhs on October 7, 2022. When asked of returning the money, the duo has abused the pacer’s family and even gave death threats.

Lokendra Chahar, father of the CSK man filed a complaint at Hari Parvat Police Station in Agra.

The India pacer proposed Jaya after an IPL match in October 2021 in a heart-warming gesture. The couple later tied the knot last year in June.

”When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right . We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us”, Chahar wrote on Instagram after their marriage.

The 30-year old Chahar has so far featured in 24 T20Is for the Men in Blue, picking up 29 wickets. In the ODIs, he has played so far 7 matches and scalped a total of 10 wickets.

Deepak will be in action for the Yellow Army in the upcoming Indian Premier League. Last season, CSK had one of their worst seasons as they finished 9th in the table. They’ll be looking to start afresh in 2023 under MS Dhoni, who’s supposedly will be playing his final season.




Published Date: February 4, 2023 8:31 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories