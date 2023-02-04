Deepak Chahar Wife Jaya Bhardwaj Duped of INR 10 Lakhs Under the Guise of Business Venture

Home

Lokendra Chahar, father of the CSK man filed a complaint at Hari Parvat Police Station in Agra.

Deepak Chahar’s Wife Jaya Bhardwaj Duped of INR 10 Lakhs Under the Guise of Business Venture. (Image: Twitter)

Agra: India pacer and Chennai Super Kings man Deepak Chahar’s wife has been cheated of Rs 10 Lakhs on pretext of a business venture by two men from Hyderabad.

The prime suspects are namely Dhruv and Kamlesh Pareek, one of them an ex official with the Hyderabad Cricket Association, allegedly ran away with 10 lakhs on October 7, 2022. When asked of returning the money, the duo has abused the pacer’s family and even gave death threats.

The India pacer proposed Jaya after an IPL match in October 2021 in a heart-warming gesture. The couple later tied the knot last year in June.

”When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right . We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us”, Chahar wrote on Instagram after their marriage.

The 30-year old Chahar has so far featured in 24 T20Is for the Men in Blue, picking up 29 wickets. In the ODIs, he has played so far 7 matches and scalped a total of 10 wickets.

Deepak will be in action for the Yellow Army in the upcoming Indian Premier League. Last season, CSK had one of their worst seasons as they finished 9th in the table. They’ll be looking to start afresh in 2023 under MS Dhoni, who’s supposedly will be playing his final season.



