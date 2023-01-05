Deepika Padukone Birthday: Do You Know What’s The Favorite Cuisine Of Chhapaak Actress? Lesser Known Facts About Deepika
Deepika Padukone was given her first break by songwriter and singer Himesh Reshammiya in his hit song Naam Hai Tera in 2006. Checkout some lesser known facts about the birthday girl Deepika Padukone. Watch video.
Deepika Padukone Birthday: One of leading ladies of Bollywood industry whose impeccable acting has left everyone speechless, Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37tg birthday today. The actress was born on 5th January, 1986 to Prakash Padukone and Ujalla Padukone. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2007 hit movie om shanti om and since then she has become a household name. After her debut the actress has given series movies like Bajirao Mastani, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Chhapaak, Tamasha and many more. Well, the diva has indeed carved a niche for herself in the industry and is known for her acting prowess and sheer hard work. Padukone. Well, you stand corrected. On the occasion of her birthday let’s take a look at some lesser known facts about Deepika that you probably didn’t know. Watch video.
Published Date: January 5, 2023 12:53 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
FADA. Check Full Report Here
[ad_1] The total vehicle sale in the month of December has seen a dip 5 per cent, but individual numbers...
Enraged Over Less Sugar in Tea, Angry Man Stabs Kerala Hotelier
[ad_1] Kochi: Enraged over less sugar in tea, a man allegedly stabbed a hotelier in Tanur in Kerala's Malappuram early...
Another Kanjhawala-like Case, Girl MBBS Student Dies After Being Dragged by Truck For 500 Metres in MP
[ad_1] The deceased has been identified as Rubi Thakur, a resident of Shahdol district. Reports said that she was pursuing...
Runny Nose, Smell Loss Are no Longer The Most Common Coronavirus Symptoms, Check The New Ones Here
[ad_1] COVID-19 New Symptom: Runny nose, sore throat, fever, and loss of taste and smell were considered the major coronavirus...
Daastan-E-Kabul Going Off-Air, Here is The Truth
[ad_1] After Tunisha Sharma's suicide, has the channel decided to take Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul off-air? Here's what we know. Tunisha...
Rahul Tripathi or Ruturaj Gaikwad? Sanju Samson Replacement For India’s 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka
[ad_1] India's Predicted Playing XI vs Sri Lanka for 2nd T20I at Pune: So, with Samson set to miss the...
Average Rating