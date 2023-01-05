Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: 9 Times The Pathaan Actress Stood up For Herself’

Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: A throwback at nine times the Pathaan actress stood up for herself.

Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37th and fans are all hearts as they wait for her slick spy-actioner Pathaan. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan is making the buzz for various reasons. While movie buffs are smitten by SRK and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry. The self-proclaimed guardians of morality and radical elements are spewing venom. However, being subject to hooliganism is not a new thing to art and artists. The actress who made her Bollywood debut with Om Shaanti Om has gracefully handled trolls and bullies in the past as well. A brief glimpse at the time Deepika stood up for herself.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE SLAMMED ENTERTAINMENT MAGAZINE FOR OBJECTIFYING WOMEN

Deepika slammed an entertainment magazine for their sexist twitter post in 2014. The magazine had posted a picture of the Pathaan actress’s plunging neckline with the caption ‘OMG: Deepika Padukone’s cleavage show.’ Accusing the media organization of objectifying women, Deepika wrote, “YES! I am a Woman. I have breasts AND cleavage! You got a problem!!??.” Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Huma Qureshi lauded Deepika. The actor also went on to write along post where she stated, “I am not naive about my own profession; it is one that requires lots of demanding things of me. A character may demand that I be clothed from head to toe or be completely naked, and it will be my choice as an actor whether or not I take either. Understand that this is a ROLE and not REAL, and it is my job to portray whatever character I choose to play convincingly.”

The actress further added, “In a time where women should be applauded for making headway in a male-dominated society, we blur the lines between REEL and REAL life and dilute all our efforts by making a one-year-old back sliding piece of news a headline. Digging out an old article and headlining it “OMG: Deepika’s Cleavage Show!” to attract readers is using the power of influence to proliferate recessive thought.” Deepika also opined, “When an actress’s inner wear decides to do a “peek-a-boo”, she most definitely did not step out with the intention to do so. So instead of zooming in, circling it and pointing arrows at it, why don’t we give her some ‘respect’ and let it go instead of making it ‘headlines’!? Are we not human? Yes we marvel, envy and drool over a male actors eight pack abs in a film, but do we zoom in on the man’s ‘crotch’ when he makes a public appearance and make that ‘cheap headlines’??!! “For me this topic ends here. Everyone is entitled to an opinion. I have little interest to take this further as it might get more attention than it deserves and might be further misconstrued and twisted to sell more undeserved headlines.”

MY LIFE MY CHOICE

Deepika’s 2015 short film My Life My Choice on women achievers invited harsh criticism from netizens. The video directed by Homi Adajania showcased women achievers and stressed on feminism. However, a line quoted from Deepika’s monologue created unnecessary hoopla and hysteria. The actress said in the video, “My choice, to marry or not to marry, to have sex before marriage, to have sex outside of marriage, to not have sex…” Since, the narrow minded trolls get enthusiastic by the very mention of pre-marital sex or extra-marital relationships. The actor received many misogynistic remarks of people asking her what if men did the same. Deepika replied to one such question relating to the short film and said, it is meant for both men and women.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE OPENNED UP ON MENTAL HEALTH

In a 2015 interview Deepika shared her personal experience with mental health. She also founded an NGO, The Live Love Laugh Foundation that addresses mental health issues. The actor has been vocal about the seriousness of depression and mental health in society. Deepika’s NGO also teamed with Facebook and AASRA in 2016 to launch multilingual tools and educational resources in Facebook’s networking sites. The objective was to help people with suicidal tendencies. In-spite of her contribution to humanitarian causes she has been subject to social media bullying about her mental health issues. The actress continues to be the soft target of politically influenced memers who mock her for her struggle against depression. Deepika continued with her work like a thorough professional without reacting to online bullies. Her line-up of mega releases in 2023 is a prof that she doesn’t pay heed to naysayers and only cares about her craft.

PADMAAVAT CONTROVERSY

The controversy over Deepika and Ranveer Singh’s alleged kissing scene in the historical epic had a lot of protests by Karni Sena. According to rumours, in a dream sequence, Ranveer who plays Allauddin Khilji has a love making scene with queen Padmaavati played by Deepika. Karni Sena, which claims to represent the Rajput community even assaulted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on sets. A political leader even threatened to cut Deepika’s nose if the film got released. Later the filmmaker had to issue a clarification that there was no such scene in the film. In spite of numerous attempts on part of the makers, the movie was banned in a few states. Yet Padmaavat became the biggest blockbuster of Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor’s career.

WHEN DEEPIKA PADUKONE SLAMMED PREGNANCY RUMOURS

Ranveer Singh, known for his interesting social media posts once posted a picture of Deepika using the viral baby filter in 2020. The gossip mills started speculating soon whether Ranveer and Deepika were expecting a baby. As the actress’s pregnancy reports started doing the rounds, she was quizzed about the same at a press conference. As a journalist asked her whether she was pregnant. Deepika gave a classy reply by saying, “Do you see me feeling like I am pregnant? I will ask you when I plan (for the family). If you allow me, I will expect it. If I am pregnant, then you will see in these nine months. I think I’ll figure that out when it happens. I don’t know, I think it depends on when it happens in my life. Your child is a new born but you’re also a new parent and you’ve got to just figure it out as you go along.”

DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S JNU VISIT DURING ANTI-CAA PROTESTS

Deepika’s JNU visit during the time of anti-CAA protests sparked a lot of outrage. While many politicians from the centre condemned her standing up in solidarity with JNU students. Others called it a publicity gimmick for her upcoming film Chhapaak as the actor did not speak anything on the CAA Bill. The actor standing quietly without uttering a word did not go down too well with many. However, veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra defended her. As reported by Indian Express, he said, “Deepika chose to make a film like Chhapaak. She has challenged the very notion of what a Bollywood heroine should look like. That’s also a kind of protest, no? And her going to JNU was in continuity with that same sentiment, no? I don’t think it was a stunt.” The actress neither indulged in any social media spat with trolls nor did she gave much importance to the media trails on television debates.

WHEN DEEPIKA SHUT DOWN A MISOGYNISTIC JOURNALIST AT A PRESS CONFERENCE

While promoting her movie Chhapaak which was also produced by Deepika, the actress shut down a reporter during a press conference. Vikrant Massey, who acted is the movie was asked how Ranveer reacted to his performance in the film since the latter has also “put in money in the project.” Deepika interrupted and answered the journalist as she said, “Excuse me? Who told you this? This is my own hard-earned money. It’s my hard work.”

DEEPIKA PADUKONE DURING DRUGS CONTROVERSY

In 2020, Deepika, along with other actresses, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh was summoned in the drugs case. The NCB quizzed them in the case lined to the alleged suicide of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was the victim of witch hunt by TRP driven news channels who left no-stones unturned to tarnish her image. It was also claimed by some entertainment portals that she lost a few brands due to her name being linked to the drugs probe. It was also reported that the actress was the original choice to play Sita in Om Raut’s Adipurush. But after the drugs controversy she was replaced by Kriti Sanon. Yet, it did not shake her zeal towards her career, and she is still ruling millions of hearts.

BESHARAM RANG ROW

The controversy over the Pathaan song is stooping a new low everyday both in news debated and national politics. Political activists, moral police, jobless trolls and IPS officers made sexist and derogatory remarks on Deepika’s ‘saffron’ bikini in the peppy track. The actress has been subject to trolling and has FIR’s filed against her in a country that gave classics like Awaara, Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Qurbaani. Yet Deepika has acted dignified as always and seems focused on the release of her film. As the advance booking of Pathaan has started on a positive note, it is expected to be the first blockbuster of 2023.

Deepika will next be seen in Prabhas starrer sci-fi action thriller Project K. She is also starring opposite Hrithik Roshan in Sidharth Anand’s live-aerial-action-thriller Fighter.

Wishing the actress many happy returns of the day.

