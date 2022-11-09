Deepika Padukone Completes 15 Years in Bollywood, Vijay Deverakonda Speaks on Liger Failure

LIVE Entertainment News Today, Nov 9: Deepika Padukone has completed 15 years in Bollywood today. Check other trending news from the world of Entertainment here.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE COMPLETES 15 YEARS IN BOLLYWOOD

Actor Deepika Padukone has completed 15 years in the industry. Her first film – Om Shanti Om – in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan, hit the screens on November 9, 2007. Interestingly, the day also marks 15 years of Ranbir Kapoor in Bollywood as the actor’s debut film – Saawariya – was released on the same date in 2007.

RASHMIKA MANDANNA’S VIRAL POST ON TROLLS

Actor Rashmika Mandanna believes that she has been the target of vile comments and hateful lies on social media. The actor, who is raving about the success of her back-to-back hits at the Box Office, took to the internet to call out those who are fabricating a ‘false narrative’ against her. She wrote a long note on Instagram on Tuesday night and wrote about struggling through hate on social media ever since she started her career in the film industry. The Pushpa star said she understands that she has put herself in the public eye for both criticism and appreciation but she refuses to deal with hatemongering on the platform.

Rashmika wrote, “I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price– I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead (sic).” She added that she works hard to make herself better everyday and she’s learning hard to deal with all sorts of brickbats coming her way. Rashmika wrote, “Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of (sic).”

Putting all her angst out in the post, the popular actor said, “It’s heartbreaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID. I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry. I welcome constructive criticism because that’s only going to push me to improve and do better. But what’s with the vile negativity and hate? For the longest time I’ve been told to ignore it. But it has only gotten worse. By addressing it, I’m not trying to win anyone over. I don’t want to feel closeted and forced to change as a human being because of this hate I keep receiving (sic).”

CHECK RASHMIKA MANDANNA’S FULL POST AGAINST TROLLS AND HATEMONGERS:

The actor, who is now gearing up for her next Tamil film Varisu alongside Thalapathy Vijay, also thanked those who have been with her throughout this journey. She said she recognises every voice that has come out in her support to motivate her to do better in life and career. “Your constant love and support is what has kept me going and given me the courage to come out and say this (sic),” she writes for her fans. Rashmika concluded her post by asking people to be kind towards each other and trust that everyone is fighting a battle that they didn’t know about.

Your thoughts on Rashmika’s viral post about trolling and negative criticism?

