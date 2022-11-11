Deepika Padukone in Sexy Orange Bralette Power Suit, Ranveer Singh in Dragon Pants Make Stylish Entry at Awards, See Pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s mushy moments from the last evening’s awards prove they are made for each other. Watch stunning pics and videos.

Bollywood’s hottest couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted after a long time together making a stylish entry at the GQ Men Of The Year awards that took place on Thursday night in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone stole the limelight as she entered the red carpet in a fiery orange sexy bralette with a power suit. The actress completed her look with matching peep toes, hair tied in a bun with a golden bracelet worn over the sleeves.

On the other hand, dapper Ranveer Singh looked all charged up in a fitted navy blue non-formal suit with a dragon motif on the pants. He wore a green shirt inside with a dramatic collar and golden neck accessory that gained attention. While Ranveer was given the Actor of the Year award for his performance in the film 83, Deepika was named the Global Fashion Personality for her multiple international brand endorsements.

Deepika and Ranveer also looked deeply in love with each other as they shared mushy moments. They couldn’t stop gazing at each other and these videos are proof that the separation was just a rumour.

Watch Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Hot And Stunning Entry



