Deepika Padukone Orange Bikini Remains Orange With No Cut or Colour Change!

Home

Entertainment

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s Orange Bikini Remains Orange With No Cut or Colour Change!

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s orange swimsuit scene in Besharam Rang has no CUT, in fact you’ll get to see more of it.

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s Orange Bikini Remains Orange With No Cut or Colour Change!

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s most-awaited film Pathaan has been released on Wednesday, January 25. Ever since Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang came out last year, it courted controversy due to the orange colour of Deepika Padukone’s bikini in it, leading to speculations of its removal. While fans loved her hot and bold avatar, the social media section criticized the makers for choosing a ‘saffron’ bikini. Now that Pathaan has officially been released, the film’s makers have decided to keep it. A slew of activists in several parts of the country even staged a protest and set effigies of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on fire.

The controversy around Pathaan started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, aired his objections to Besharam Rang. Deepika was seen wearing a saffron bikini in the video, creating an uproar in some political and religious outfits. After the Shah Rukh-Deepika starrer Pathaan reached the CBFC examination committee for certification, its makers were advised by the CBFC to implement specific changes in the film. However, as the film was released on Wednesday, the scene in question was very much part of the film’s final cut. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar with lyrics by Kumaar, the peppy track showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh and Deepika. Deepika’s sizzling moves and SRK’s hot look, undoubtedly, won many hearts.

Meanwhile, with the release of Pathaan, cinema halls across the nation saw an outpour of moviegoers creating unprecedented scenes at theatres. In several states, fans pulled out huge posters of SRK’s avatar in Pathaan, wore Pathaan tees and cut huge cakes outside the theatres.

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country – Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

(With ANI inputs)



