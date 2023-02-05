National

Deepika Padukone’s Rubai & Katrina Kaif’s Zoya share screen space in a Pathaan-Tiger crossover?

admin
40Views
Read Time:12 Second


Bollywood’s deadly duo Deepika & Katrina unite! Salman’s Tiger sets the stage for an action-packed crossover in Aditya Chopra’s spy universe. Brace for an epic ride!



Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories