HomeNationalDeepika Padukone’s Saffron Bikini Stirs Controversy, Times When Deepika's Movie Created a...
National

Deepika Padukone’s Saffron Bikini Stirs Controversy, Times When Deepika’s Movie Created a Buzz- Watch

By admin
0
13


Deepika’s films have been mired in controversies many times even before Pathan. But Deepika’s film which was also opposed, that film has earned a splash at the box office. let’s take a look



Published: December 16, 2022 6:01 PM IST


By Ananya

| Edited by Ananya

The whole furore around Pathaan is getting bigger. Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh minister Narrottam Mishra said the song Besharam Rang is objectionable. The whole hullabaloo seems to be around the saffron coloured bikini that Deepika Padukone has worn in the song. It is not even light orange or saffron but a rather deep shade of burnt orange. Many right wing people have given it a religious angle with Shah Rukh Khan being a Muslim superstar.




Published Date: December 16, 2022 6:01 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleNo Work From Home, Long Working Hours For 80 Employees Left With Twitter In India. Deets Here
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
13
Previous articleNo Work From Home, Long Working Hours For 80 Employees Left With Twitter In India. Deets Here
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©