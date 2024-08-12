Deepkamal felicitated by World Book of Records

Deepkamal, a leader in the automotive industry, has been honoured by the prestigious World Book of Records for achieving the remarkable milestone of selling over one lakh auto-rickshaws in a single city, thereby enabling employment for more than one lakh families. The honour was presented at a grand felicitation ceremony at the House of Commons, British Parliament, London, United Kingdom.

Notable guests including UK’s Shadow Minister of Energy Joy Morrissey, Senior Labour Party leader and British MP Virendra Sharma, President & CEO of World Book of Records Santosh Shukla, Founder of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre Rajrajeshwar Guruji, former Mayor of London Sunil Chopra, and other esteemed dignitaries, attended the felicitation ceremony.

Anuj Gupta, Director & CEO of Deepkamal Corporation Pvt. Ltd., received the record certificate on behalf of the company. Talking with media, Gupta expressed his gratitude and reiterated their commitment to empowering individuals and helping them become self-reliant/ ‘atmanirbhar’, ensuring support is both accessible and effective. Empowering individuals that require a little assistance is the need of the hour. Only with their progress can the Indian markets become more strengthened than before. Alongside our business goals, our efforts will always be directed towards helping low-income workers with all the assistance they need from providing employment solutions to giving them the right financial literacy and opportunities they need.

The award ceremony also felicitated 60 other personalities with international awards, including the Nobles of Commonwealth Nations Award and World Book of Records recognition, for their outstanding contributions to society.

Prominent personalities from over 30 countries, including England, France, Canada, Brazil, Sweden, Romania, Slovenia, India, Oman, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Japan, Nepal, Italy, Austria, Argentina, Albania, Denmark, Congo and Tanzania, were present to celebrate the achievements.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Deepkamal has etched its name in world history, highlighting India on the global stage, bringing a fresh vision to the automobile industry while showcasing how an industry can leave a lasting impact on society.