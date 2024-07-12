NationalPolitics

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Admitted To AIIMS Due To Back Pain, Condition Stable

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi. Officials have stated that he is currently stable.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was hospitalized at AIIMS in New Delhi due to back pain. Admitted to the neuro department, Singh’s condition is stable as confirmed by the hospital’s public relations officer. Further updates on the union minister’s health are awaited from the neuro department. AIIMS media cell in-charge Dr Rima Dada told PTI that the Union minister is undergoing tests and is under observation. “The 73-year-old was admitted early in the morning and is in the Old Private Ward,” she said.

Singh, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and national president of the BJP, turned 73 on July 10.

A Member of Parliament from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh is heading the Ministry of Defence for the second time in a row. He also served as Union Home Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term in 2014.

He served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1977-1980 and 2001-2003. He was Minister of Education in the government of Uttar Pradesh from 1991 to 1992, while also serving as Minister of Surface Transport in the Union Cabinet from 1999 to 2000.





