Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeNationalDEL vs JAI Dream11 Pro Kabaddi: Captain Vice-Captain Match 57 Dabang Delhi...
National

DEL vs JAI Dream11 Pro Kabaddi: Captain Vice-Captain Match 57 Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Kanteerva Indoor Stadium Bengaluru 8:30 PM Nov 4

admin
By admin
0
36


Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between DEL vs JAI. Also Check Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream 11 Team Player List, Delhi Dabang K.C. Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

pro kabaddi live score, pro kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi live channel, pro kabaddi live score 2022, pro kabaddi live 2022, pro kabaddi live channel name, pro kabaddi live app, pro kabaddi live match app download, pro kabaddi live match, pro kabaddi live auction 2022, pro kabaddi live app download, pro kabaddi auction live, pro kabaddi live action 2022, pro kabaddi auction live updates, pro kabaddi auction live telecast, pro kabaddi auction live time, pro kabaddi best matches, live pro kabaddi, pro kabaddi live com, vivo pro kabaddi live channel, pro kabaddi auction 2022 live channel, pro kabaddi 2022 auction live streaming channel, pro kabaddi live date, pro kabaddi live date 2022, pro kabaddi live 2022 date, pro kabaddi 2022 auction live day 4, vivo pro kabaddi live 2022 date, vivo pro kabaddi 2021 auction date live, vivo pro kabaddi 2022 start date live, delhi vs jaipur pink panthers pro kabaddi live score, pro kabaddi 2022 live, pro kabaddi 2022-23, pro kabaddi 2023 final, pro kabaddi live franchise, pro kabaddi full matches, how to watch pro kabaddi live free, pro kabaddi final match live, pro kabaddi league live pro kabaddi 2022 schedule pro kabaddi live in which channel pro kabaddi live score in, pro kabaddi live score images, pro kabaddi league matches in bengaluru, pro kabaddi league video, pro kabaddi league matches, pro kabaddi league 2022 auction live updates, vivo pro kabaddi 2022 live match, live pro kabaddi dabang delhi, pro kabaddi live telecast, pro kabaddi live telecast 2022, pro kabaddi live today, pro kabaddi live time table, pro kabaddi live time, pro kabaddi live time table 2022, pro kabaddi live updates, pro kabaddi upcoming matches, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers 2022, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers prediction, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers today match prediction, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers 2022, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers 2022, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers 2022, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers dream11 prediction, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers best player, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers
Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11, Vivo Pro Kabaddi. (Image: Twitter)

DEL vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 57  Between DEL vs JAI at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST. After a great start to the season that saw them win their first five games, Dabang Delhi K.C. have gone on to endure a poor run of results that’s seen them suffer five successive losses. The defending champions will be desperate to snap their losing run and will need their defence to back up the attack having failed to do so in the last couple of games. Naveen Kumar has been the team’s talisman with 126 raid points this season, while Ashu Malik and Manjeet have supported him in attack with 65 and 47 raid points respectively.  Jaipur Pink Panthers also find themselves in the middle of a slump after a good start to their campaign. The Panthers have won five times while losing four games and three of those defeats have come in their last three outings. They will head into Friday’s contest with the aim of winning and will need their lead raider Arjun Deshwal to be at his best.

Match: Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 57, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 4 November

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. 

DEL vs JAI Dream11 Team

Sunil Kumar, Anil Kumar and Ankush, V Ajith Kumar and Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar and Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Naveen Kumar, Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

 DEL vs JAI Predicted Playing 7 

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Anil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan and Vijay Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, V. Ajith Kumar, Ankush and Sahul Kumar.




Published Date: November 4, 2022 4:22 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Reinier De Ridder headlines ONE Fight Night 5 in Manila
Next article
Delhi MCD Election on 4th December Counting Three Days Later Model Code of Conduct Comes Into Force
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

DEL vs JAI Dream11 Pro Kabaddi: Captain Vice-Captain Match 57 Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Kanteerva Indoor Stadium Bengaluru 8:30 PM Nov 4

admin
By admin
0
36


Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between DEL vs JAI. Also Check Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream 11 Team Player List, Delhi Dabang K.C. Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

pro kabaddi live score, pro kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi live channel, pro kabaddi live score 2022, pro kabaddi live 2022, pro kabaddi live channel name, pro kabaddi live app, pro kabaddi live match app download, pro kabaddi live match, pro kabaddi live auction 2022, pro kabaddi live app download, pro kabaddi auction live, pro kabaddi live action 2022, pro kabaddi auction live updates, pro kabaddi auction live telecast, pro kabaddi auction live time, pro kabaddi best matches, live pro kabaddi, pro kabaddi live com, vivo pro kabaddi live channel, pro kabaddi auction 2022 live channel, pro kabaddi 2022 auction live streaming channel, pro kabaddi live date, pro kabaddi live date 2022, pro kabaddi live 2022 date, pro kabaddi 2022 auction live day 4, vivo pro kabaddi live 2022 date, vivo pro kabaddi 2021 auction date live, vivo pro kabaddi 2022 start date live, delhi vs jaipur pink panthers pro kabaddi live score, pro kabaddi 2022 live, pro kabaddi 2022-23, pro kabaddi 2023 final, pro kabaddi live franchise, pro kabaddi full matches, how to watch pro kabaddi live free, pro kabaddi final match live, pro kabaddi league live pro kabaddi 2022 schedule pro kabaddi live in which channel pro kabaddi live score in, pro kabaddi live score images, pro kabaddi league matches in bengaluru, pro kabaddi league video, pro kabaddi league matches, pro kabaddi league 2022 auction live updates, vivo pro kabaddi 2022 live match, live pro kabaddi dabang delhi, pro kabaddi live telecast, pro kabaddi live telecast 2022, pro kabaddi live today, pro kabaddi live time table, pro kabaddi live time, pro kabaddi live time table 2022, pro kabaddi live updates, pro kabaddi upcoming matches, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers 2022, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers prediction, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers today match prediction, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers 2022, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers 2022, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers 2022, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers dream11 prediction, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers best player, dabang delhi vs jaipur pink panthers
Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11, Vivo Pro Kabaddi. (Image: Twitter)

DEL vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 57  Between DEL vs JAI at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST. After a great start to the season that saw them win their first five games, Dabang Delhi K.C. have gone on to endure a poor run of results that’s seen them suffer five successive losses. The defending champions will be desperate to snap their losing run and will need their defence to back up the attack having failed to do so in the last couple of games. Naveen Kumar has been the team’s talisman with 126 raid points this season, while Ashu Malik and Manjeet have supported him in attack with 65 and 47 raid points respectively.  Jaipur Pink Panthers also find themselves in the middle of a slump after a good start to their campaign. The Panthers have won five times while losing four games and three of those defeats have come in their last three outings. They will head into Friday’s contest with the aim of winning and will need their lead raider Arjun Deshwal to be at his best.

Match: Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 57, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 4 November

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. 

DEL vs JAI Dream11 Team

Sunil Kumar, Anil Kumar and Ankush, V Ajith Kumar and Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar and Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Naveen Kumar, Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

 DEL vs JAI Predicted Playing 7 

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Anil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan and Vijay Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, V. Ajith Kumar, Ankush and Sahul Kumar.




Published Date: November 4, 2022 4:22 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Reinier De Ridder headlines ONE Fight Night 5 in Manila
Next article
Delhi MCD Election on 4th December Counting Three Days Later Model Code of Conduct Comes Into Force
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677