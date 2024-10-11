NationalPolitics

Delayed Vistara Hyderabad-Delhi flight returns to origin; Congress MP says, ‘frightening’ experience

The Vistara Flight UK880 from Hyderabad to Delhi (HYD-DEL) was diverted to Hyderabad (HYD) due to maintenance requirements.



Published: October 11, 2024 6:38 AM IST

By ANI

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound flight of Vistara returned to Hyderabad on Thursday evening within an hour after its departure following a technical snag. The flight-UK880 had departed from Hyderabad at around 06.35 pm and returned safely to origin.

In a post on X, the airline said, “Flight UK880 from Hyderabad to Delhi (HYD-DEL) has been diverted to Hyderabad (HYD) due to maintenance requirements and is expected to arrive in Hyderabad at 1923 hrs.”

Congress MP Danish Ali, who was aboard the flight, shared on X that he and other passengers were circling in the sky for what “felt like a tense half-hour.” He also posted a video of the plane, which appeared to be making an “emergency” landing.

“Today, It was an incredibly frightening experience being on #Vistara UK880 Hyderabad-Delhi flight. Just after take off an engine snag kept us circling in the sky for what felt like a very tense half-hour,” the Congress MP wrote in his post. “Ultimately pilot made emergency landing at Hyderabad,” he added. The flight later departed from Hyderabad and was expected to land at Delhi airport at around 02.30 am.

“Flight UK880 which was diverted to Hyderabad has departed from Hyderabad and is expected to arrive in Delhi at 0230 hours,” the airline said in another post on X.







