Delhi AIIMS Resident Doctors To Provide Free OPD Services Outside Health Ministry

The doctors’ strike in the national capital entered its seventh day on Sunday, as non-emergency services, including OPD, remained paralysed

New Delhi: Amid the growing nationwide protests against the brutal and gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Medical college, the Resident Doctors Association of Delhi AIIMS on Sunday said that they and other Delhi Hospitals will be providing free OPD services on the road in front of the Health Ministry at Nirman Bhawan from August 19, till doctors are assured of adequate security in hospitals through a Central Protection Act.

Meanwhile, the doctors’ strike in the national capital entered its seventh day on Sunday, as non-emergency services, including OPD, remained paralysed. The agitation kick started on Monday in Delhi. Initially restricted to medical college campuses, doctors started taking to the streets from Friday over the incident at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month.

According to an action plan, members of resident doctors’ associations (RDA) in Delhi took out a candle light march from outside Gate 1 of the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station at Connaught Place.

Dr Parth Mishra, vice president of UCMS and GTB Hospital RDA told PTI that as discussed, resident doctors from medical institutions participated in the march. The demonstrators, who are demanding a central law to check violence against on-duty health personnel and justice for their peer, formed a human chain in the Connaught Place Inner Circle.

Efforts were also made to interact with the public to raise awareness about the incident.

Those part of the march, which ended around 9 pm, raised slogans in support of their demands. They displayed placards demanding justice for the victim and one them read “when the white coat turns red, society turns black”. A few children holding the tricolor were also spotted in march.

Late Sunday, resident doctors announced that their strike will continue. In an action plan for Monday, a meeting is scheduled for 9 am on in front of the GTB Hospital’s gate.

Following the meeting, the doctors will proceed to Nirman Bhawan at 11 am, according to a joint statement by RDAs.











