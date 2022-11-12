Saturday, November 12, 2022
HomeNationalDelhi Air Pollution Live: AQI Deteriorating, GRAP Stage 3 Ban To Continue
National

Delhi Air Pollution Live: AQI Deteriorating, GRAP Stage 3 Ban To Continue

admin
By admin
0
73



Delhi-NCR-Pollution Updates: The commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to continue with GRAP Stage 3 band as the AQI in Delhi-NCR has again deteriorated. Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index stood at 346 on Friday. All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP.

The National Capital Region (NCR) continued to witness bad air as Noida and Gurugram also registered “very poor” air quality with an AQI of 371 and 349 respectively.

Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Delhi-NCR air pollution and more. 



Source link

Previous article
breaking news live updates November 12 news updates
Next article
IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In 19 Districts Today. Schools, Colleges Closed
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Delhi Air Pollution Live: AQI Deteriorating, GRAP Stage 3 Ban To Continue

admin
By admin
0
73



Delhi-NCR-Pollution Updates: The commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to continue with GRAP Stage 3 band as the AQI in Delhi-NCR has again deteriorated. Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index stood at 346 on Friday. All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP.

The National Capital Region (NCR) continued to witness bad air as Noida and Gurugram also registered “very poor” air quality with an AQI of 371 and 349 respectively.

Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Delhi-NCR air pollution and more. 



Source link

Previous article
breaking news live updates November 12 news updates
Next article
IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In 19 Districts Today. Schools, Colleges Closed
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677