Delhi Air Pollution: The Main Cause This Year And Road Ahead

According to the study, much of the pollution between October 21 to 26 from within the city was caused by vehicular emissions.

Delhi needs to make a shift to public transport system to reduced pollution from vehicular emissions.

Delhi Pollution: Year after year Delhi starts choking around the month of October-November owing to the rise in air pollution. This year is no different with AQI already entering the severe category with no respite in sight. The government seems to wake up only after the situation has gone out of control. The whole debate around weather is very seasonal and has very little significance when it comes to tackling a very serious problem of bad air in the capital. Let’s try and understand what actually contributes to the pollution in Delhi. How much of it is its own contribution? What are the other factors and road ahead for Delhi?

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has come up with a study which focuses on the main factors which contributed to the rise in air pollution in Delhi. According to the study, much of the pollution between October 21 to 26 from within the city was caused by vehicular emissions. CSE’s analysis of data from October 21 to 26 found that of the local sources of pollution, vehicular emissions may have contributed around 51 per cent to the PM2.5 levels in Delhi. The analysis also found that Delhi’s local sources caused around 32.9 per cent of the pollution in the city.

Delhi’s Own Contribution To Air Pollution

According to the study, vehicular emissions from within the city may have contributed around 51 per cent to the PM2.5 levels in Delhi. Among other sources, the next largest contribution was 13 per cent from residential sources. Industries’ contribution was 11%. Construction activities contributed around 7 per cent to PM2.5. Followed by 5 per cent each from the burning of waste and the energy sector. Road dust contributed around 4 per cent to PM2.5 levels.

Other Factors Contributing To Delhi Air Pollution

NCR districts’ contribution to Delhi’s air pollution was recorded at 32.8%.

While other districts also contributed 25.8%.

The burning of biomass in neighbouring states contributed 9.5% of the pollution levels in Delhi.

Road Ahead For Delhi

Delhi needs to make a shift to the public transport system by improving access — improving bus services and integrating metro stations with other modes of transport. Other measures like encouraging cycling and walking should also be incorporated to keep it more sustainable.

“Delhi needs congestion and pollution pricing and other restraint measures to control the traffic volume,” the analysis stated. Targets set for the electrification of the new vehicle fleet should be accelerated and met, it added.



