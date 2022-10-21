Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates, Kejriwal Govt Launches Campaign For Pollution-Free Diwali

Delhi Air Quality Latest Update: Even before the beginning of the Diwali festivities, the air quality in the national capital deteriorated on Friday with the 24-hour average AQI recorded at 262, the Central Pollution Control Board said. On the other hand, the Kejriwal government earlier in the day launched a special campaign for a pollution-free Diwali.Also Read – Delhi Metro Latest News: DMRC Revises Timings on Diwali. Check When Last Train Will Start From Station

Air quality plunges to ‘poor’ category

In the national capital, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies on Saturday. The Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average AQI bulletin on Friday said the index value was in the 'poor' category at 268. On Thursday, the index value was recorded at 228.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Special campaign launched

Earlier in the day, the Kejriwal government lit 51,000 diyas at Central Park in Connaught Place to mark the launch of its campaign for a pollution-free Diwali.

The Delhi government in September re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, a practice it has been following for the past two years.

Ban on firecrackers continues

Bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Delhi will attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said on Wednesday.

Production, storage and sale of firecrackers in the national capital will be punishable with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and three years in jail under Section 9B of the Explosives Act, he had said.

The Delhi government said a total of 408 teams have been set up to implement the ban. Delhi Police has set up 210 teams under assistant commissioners, while the Revenue Department has set up 165 teams. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has constituted 33 teams.