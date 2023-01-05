Delhi Airport Issues Fog Alert For Passengers As Temperatures Dips In Capital

Delhi: As cold wave grips the national capital, dense fog has blanketed the city reducing the visibility for commuters. In view of this, the Delhi Indira Gandhi Airport issued a fog alert on Thursday

Special Audit



Delhi: As cold wave grips the national capital, dense fog has blanketed the city reducing the visibility for commuters. In view of this, the Delhi Indira Gandhi Airport issued a fog alert on Thursday morning. As of 6:16 am, The Delhi airport tweeted that low visibility procedures are in process while all flight operations are presently normal. For any update of any flight, passengers must contact the respective airline.

Northern railways also updated that as manay as 12 Delhi-bound trains have been delayed and several rescheduled due to fog.

At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, the visibility dipped to 50 metres between 10 pm on Monday and 4 am Tuesday, delaying around 100 flights.India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist RK Jenamani said flight operations were affected between 6 pm on Monday to 1 pm on Tuesday due to low visibility at most airports.

The weather agency had forecasted “Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions very likely to continue over plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 5 days.”



