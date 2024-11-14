Home

Delhi Airport issues travel advisory for passengers as thick smog engulfs national capital

As a dense layer of smog engulfs the national capital with the continuous rise of the pollution levels. Check details here.

New Delhi: As the national capital continues to grapple with a thick layer of smog, the Delhi Airport issues an advisory for the passengers on Thursday, informing that all flight operations are currently normal, but the “Low Visibility Procedures” are in progress at the airport. “Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the advisory stated.

AQI level moves to “severe” category

As a dense layer of smog engulfs the national capital with the continuous rise of the pollution levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was measured at 428 at 8 in the morning by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Wednesday, the AQI reached the “severe” category for the first time in this season, resulting in the Air Quality Management commission to describe the situation as an “episodic event” of “unprecedented extremely dense fog”.

Delhi AQI levels

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, 401 and 450 “severe” and above 450 “severe plus”. According to the CPCB, Delhi’s AQI was in the “severe” category for three days in January. On January 14, the AQI was recorded at 447, followed by 409 on January 24 as well as on January 26.

Delhi weather: IMD predictions

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department predicts the improvement of AQI to the “very poor” category as increased wing activity could reduce the pollutant concentration in the air. Delhi has been fighting a continuous battle of air pollution for the last 14 days. However on Diwali Eve, The Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the formation of 377 teams tasked with enforcing the ban on firecrackers across the national capital.

