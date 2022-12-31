Delhi Allows Hotel Bars, Restaurants To Operate 24/7; Eases Licensing Norms

The required licenses will be granted within 49 days, according to official reports.
Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor has eased licensing norms as restaurants and bars in 5 & 4 star hotels will now be permitted to operate 24×7. The required licenses will be granted within 49 days, reported PTI citing official sources.
Earlier in the year, a high power committee was set up to ease licensing processes and requirements for restaurants and hotels, a move officials said will provide a fillip to the hospitality sector and make way for dining till late hours and on terraces.
The committee was headed by the principal secretary for home and comprise senior representatives from Income Tax Department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), according to officials.
Published Date: December 31, 2022 4:39 PM IST
Updated Date: December 31, 2022 5:39 PM IST
