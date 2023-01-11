Delhi Auto Taxi Fares Increased Passengers Will Now Have To Shell Out THIS Much More Money
Auto fare per kilometer has been increased by Rs 1.50. See here the new fares of autos, non-AC taxi and AC taxi.
New Delhi: Seen as a move to help auto and taxi drivers amid rising inflation, the Delhi government on 11 January decided to increase auto and taxi fares in the city. The revised fare for auto will start from ₹30 instead of ₹25 and after that the fare per km will be ₹11 instead of ₹9.5.
Delhi government notifies new rates of auto-taxi fare, Auto meter will now be down from Rs 30 instead of Rs 25 and after that the fare per km will be Rs 11 instead of Rs 9.5.
— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023
Apart from this, passengers will now also have to pay Rs 17 per kilometre for non-AC taxis after a minimum fare of Rs 40. Earlier this fee was Rs 14 per kilometre. While the AC taxi fare has been increased from Rs 16 per km to Rs 20 per km.
Published Date: January 11, 2023 5:06 PM IST
