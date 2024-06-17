Home

Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo Flight Delayed by 2 Hours in National Capital Due to High Ground Temperatures

The Bagdogra airport is located near Siliguri in West Bengal. The flight was scheduled to take off at 2:10 pm and land at 4:10 pm.

New Delhi: An Indigo Flight from Delhi to Bagdogra faced a technical snag in the national capital due to high ground temperatures. The snag delayed the flight for over two hours at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Parked on the tarmac, the flight suffered a technical snag, resulting in the delay, the Indigo crew said.

“Delhi and Bagdogra was delayed due to high ground temperatures impeding operations. IndiGo prioritises passenger safety above all else and is taking steps to enable a prompt departure. Passengers are being provided with regular updates and we regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline’s control,” IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo operates the Airbus A20N, A32N and A21N aircraft on the Delhi-Bagdogra route.

IndiGo to Operate Direct Flights from Durgapur to Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, Guwahati

ndiGo has announced new routes connecting Durgapur with Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati. These new flights will commence on August 30, a statement by the airline said.

Flights between Durgapur and Bhubaneswar will operate daily, Durgapur-Bagdogra four times a week, and Durgapur-Guwahati thrice a week, the statement added.

Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce new routes connecting Durgapur with Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati. With these direct flights, we aim to provide our customers with further seamless connectivity.”

With the addition of these services, IndiGo will now operate 42 weekly flights from Durgapur, significantly enhancing trade, travel, and tourism across eastern India, the statement said.

The introduction of these flights will further strengthen the airline’s domestic connectivity.

Before the introduction of these new routes, travel between Durgapur and Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati took approximately 10, 11, and 21 hours, respectively, by surface transport.

The direct flights will reduce this travel time to less than two hours, the statement said.











