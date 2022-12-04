Sunday, December 4, 2022
Delhi Bans Construction, Demolition Activities as Air Quality Deteriorates

Delhi Air Quality: With pollution levels worsening, the authorities on Sunday imposed ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi Air Quality: With pollution levels worsening, the authorities on Sunday imposed ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR. However, Delhi’s Air Quality, which has been in the ‘severe’ category for some time, is likely to improve, bringing respite to Delhiites from Sunday evening, a weather scientist said.

“The air quality in the national capital is in the severe category with an air quality index of around 400, but from today evening onwards, the air quality of the national capital is likely to improve,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Vijay Soni told ANI.

The AQI level witnessed a sharp decline on Sunday. Around 7 am in the morning, the AQI was measured at 340, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Yesterday evening, the AQI was at 370.

Air Quality in Noida also dropped to the severe category on Sunday with the AQI measuring 430. It was 375 yesterday. In Gurugram, however, the AQI measured 316, falling in the ‘very poor’ category.




Published Date: December 4, 2022 5:51 PM IST



Updated Date: December 4, 2022 6:21 PM IST





