Delhi BJP Releases Poster Against Arvind Kejriwal; Calls Delhi CM ‘Bhrastachar Ka Betaaj Badshah’

Delhi BJP has shared a poster against Arvind Kejriwal and labeled him “Bhrastachar ka betaaj badshah.”

New Delhi: After being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court and getting released from jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Saturday, accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh.

Kejriwal wasted no time in resuming his campaign activities on the very same day. However, as he stepped back into the political arena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled a new poster targeting the AAP chief.

Labeling Arvind Kejriwal as “Bhrastachar ka betaaj badshah” (the uncrowned king of corruption), the official X handle of the Delhi BJP shared the poster with the caption: “Bhrastachari jail ke andar ho ya bahar, Bhrastachari Bhrastachari hota hai! (Whether a corrupt person is in jail or out, a corrupt person remains corrupt!”

The BJP believes that, while out on bail, Kejriwal will attempt to influence the election campaign according to his style. Therefore, the party aims to confront AAP and Kejriwal on the issue of corruption.

Moreover, BJP intends to highlight the issue of ‘Khalistani funding’ to AAP. Alongside Delhi, BJP will also seek to send a political message to Punjab regarding corruption and national security concerns related to AAP and Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Saturday that no other party has been allegedly “harassed to this extent in the past 75 years”.

The Delhi CM targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he said is claiming to “fight” corruption, “but all the thieves are in his party.”.

The Delhi CM also warned that all the opposition leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin, would be sent to jail in case the BJP-led NDA comes to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“They will send opposition leaders to jail and will finish them (Nipta denge) …Our ministers, Hemant Soren (former Jharkhand CM), ministers of Mamata Banerjee’s party (Trinamool Congress), are in jail…If they (the BJP) win again, then Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Uddhav Thackeray (the UBT Chief), and other opposition leaders will all be in jail,” Kejriwal said while addressing a joint press conference.

