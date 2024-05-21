NationalPolitics

Delhi Boils at 47.4°C, Alert Issued for These States; Check Weather Forecast

Heatwave ALERT: Amid soaring temperatures in North India, Delhi recorded maximum temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country, on Monday. IMD has issued a severe heatwave red alert for these states. Rainfall alert has also been issued for these states. Check IMD forecast here.

Heatwave ALERT: Delhi Boils at 47.4°C, Alert Issued for These States; Check Weather Forecast

Heatwave Alert: North India is dealing with severe heatwave conditions, with maximum temperatures reaching above 47 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Delhi reached 47.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country, on Monday. In view of the severe conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh, stating that the heatwave conditions will continue for a few days. The weather department also forecasted heatwave conditions in states like Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch.




