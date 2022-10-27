Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeNationalDelhi-bound Akasa Air Flight Suffers Bird Strike
National

Delhi-bound Akasa Air Flight Suffers Bird Strike

admin
By admin
0
56



New Delhi: Newly-launched carrier Akasa Air flight operating from Ahmedabad to Delhi experienced a bird strike on Thursday morning. Akasa Air’s B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post the incident and landing in Delhi, radome damage was observed.Also Read – Akasa Air Flight On Way To Bengaluru Suffers Bird Hit, Returns To Mumbai

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) confirmed, “Post landing in Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi.”

What is Radome?

A radome (radar dome) is an electromagnetically transparent protective shield that encloses mmWave Radar sensors and the antenna. It protects the mmWave antenna and electronics from external environment effects such as rain, sunlight, wind providing structural weatherproof enclosure.

Where is Radome on an aircraft?

The official name of the aircraft nose – is the radome (radar + dome = radome). Radome assemblies protect the weather radar housed on the nose of aircraft. Weather radars operate at specific frequencies, which the radome assembly must allow to effectively pass through to allow the equipment to properly operate.





Source link

Previous articleFans Reach Stadium With Full Excitement, Watch LIVE Video From Sydney
Next articleAll Faiths Are Welcome In Canada Canadian Envoy On Anti-India Khalistani Outfits
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677