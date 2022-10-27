Delhi-bound Akasa Air Flight Suffers Bird Strike

New Delhi: Newly-launched carrier Akasa Air flight operating from Ahmedabad to Delhi experienced a bird strike on Thursday morning. Akasa Air’s B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post the incident and landing in Delhi, radome damage was observed.Also Read – Akasa Air Flight On Way To Bengaluru Suffers Bird Hit, Returns To Mumbai

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) confirmed, “Post landing in Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi.”

What is Radome?

A radome (radar dome) is an electromagnetically transparent protective shield that encloses mmWave Radar sensors and the antenna. It protects the mmWave antenna and electronics from external environment effects such as rain, sunlight, wind providing structural weatherproof enclosure.

Where is Radome on an aircraft?

The official name of the aircraft nose – is the radome (radar + dome = radome). Radome assemblies protect the weather radar housed on the nose of aircraft. Weather radars operate at specific frequencies, which the radome assembly must allow to effectively pass through to allow the equipment to properly operate.