BREAKING: Delhi Boy Anshul Jubli Outclasses Jeka Saraghi To Earn UFC Contract

Anshul Jubli defeated Jeka Seragih via TKO (ground and pound) – Round 2 in 3:44 minutes.

Anshul Jubli Earns an UFC Contract. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: MMA fighter and Delhi boy Anshul Jubli became the second Indian-born to earn an UFC contract after a win over Jeka Saraghi of Indonesia in the Road to UFC Finals.

#UFCVegas68 results: Anshul Jubli (@anshuljubli_) def. Jeka Saragih via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:44 – to win “Road to UFC” lightweight tournament Full results: https://t.co/1a1aXsso6t pic.twitter.com/6x8PwuUDza — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 5, 2023

Anshul Jubli becomes just the 2nd Indian-born UFC fighter EVER with his #RoadToUFC finals win 👏 [ #UFCVegas68 | Live now on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/wcPzARGePN — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

“We have arrived, India is here!,” Jubli said after the fight. “We are not stopping here we are going all the way to the top. Just see what we have done, first ever Road to UFC lightweight winner from the Himalyas of Uttarakhand!”

About his gameplan, Jubli said his idea was to keep distance from the opposition, pin him on to the ground and dominate. “That’s what we have done. We’ve dominated this fight and have proved why we are here. I’m going to make the nation proud,” said the India.



