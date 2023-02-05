National

Delhi Boy Anshul Jubli Outclasses Jeka Saraghi To Earn UFC Contract

Anshul Jubli defeated Jeka Seragih via TKO (ground and pound) – Round 2 in 3:44 minutes.

Anshul Jubli Earns an UFC Contract. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: MMA fighter and Delhi boy Anshul Jubli became the second Indian-born to earn an UFC contract after a win over Jeka Saraghi of Indonesia in the Road to UFC Finals.

“We have arrived, India is here!,” Jubli said after the fight. “We are not stopping here we are going all the way to the top. Just see what we have done, first ever Road to UFC lightweight winner from the Himalyas of Uttarakhand!”

About his gameplan, Jubli said his idea was to keep distance from the opposition, pin him on to the ground and dominate. “That’s what we have done. We’ve dominated this fight and have proved why we are here. I’m going to make the nation proud,” said the India.




Published Date: February 5, 2023 11:31 AM IST



Updated Date: February 5, 2023 11:58 AM IST





