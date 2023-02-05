Delhi Boy Anshul Jubli Outclasses Jeka Saraghi To Earn UFC Contract

Anshul Jubli defeated Jeka Seragih via TKO (ground and pound) – Round 2 in 3:44 minutes.
New Delhi: MMA fighter and Delhi boy Anshul Jubli became the second Indian-born to earn an UFC contract after a win over Jeka Saraghi of Indonesia in the Road to UFC Finals.
#UFCVegas68 results: Anshul Jubli (@anshuljubli_) def. Jeka Saragih via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:44 – to win “Road to UFC” lightweight tournament
Full results: https://t.co/1a1aXsso6t pic.twitter.com/6x8PwuUDza
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 5, 2023
Music to our ears…Anshul Jubli !!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #UFCVegas68 @ufc pic.twitter.com/SSfqKNLoZh
— Parvin Dabas (@parvindabas) February 5, 2023
Anshul Jubli becomes just the 2nd Indian-born UFC fighter EVER with his #RoadToUFC finals win 👏
[ #UFCVegas68 | Live now on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/wcPzARGePN
— UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023
“We have arrived, India is here!,” Jubli said after the fight. “We are not stopping here we are going all the way to the top. Just see what we have done, first ever Road to UFC lightweight winner from the Himalyas of Uttarakhand!”
About his gameplan, Jubli said his idea was to keep distance from the opposition, pin him on to the ground and dominate. “That’s what we have done. We’ve dominated this fight and have proved why we are here. I’m going to make the nation proud,” said the India.
Published Date: February 5, 2023 11:31 AM IST
Updated Date: February 5, 2023 11:58 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Delhi DTC Bus Catches Fire In Kanjhawala; No Casualties Reported
[ad_1] Home News DelhiDelhi DTC Bus Catches Fire In Kanjhawala; No Casualties Reported The cause of the fire has not...
Over 130 Nursing Students Hospitalised Due to Suspected Food Poisoning in Mangaluru
[ad_1] Home KarnatakaOver 130 Nursing Students Hospitalised Due to Suspected Food Poisoning in Mangaluru The students complained of stomach ache,...
After Haldi Video Gets Leaked, Security Guards Cover Phones of Guests
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentKiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: After Haldi Video Gets Leaked, Security Guards Cover Phones of Guests Kiara...
Viral Video PM Narendra Modis Doppelganger Sells Chaat in Gujarat Says Woh Chai Wale The Mein Paani Puri Wala Hoon
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: PM Narendra Modi’s Doppelganger Sells Chaat in Gujarat, Says ‘Woh Chai Wale The, Mein Paani Puri...
Frustrated Over Pending Registries, Noida Homebuyers To Protest With Postcards To President
[ad_1] Home Uttar PradeshFrustrated Over Pending Registries, Noida Homebuyers To Protest With Postcards To President Approximately 1 lakh homebuyers across...
How to Get Healthy Gums- 7 Essential Tips to Follow
[ad_1] Home HealthHow to Get Healthy Gums- 7 Essential Tips to Follow Your lifestyle can greatly impact your gum health...
Average Rating