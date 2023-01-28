Delhi Capitals Offer WPL Coaching Roles To Jhulan Goswami, WV Raman, Confirms Sourav Ganguly
Delhi Capitals is one of the five franchises to have acquired teams in the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League. Sourav Ganguly is Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket.
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals have offered Jhulan Goswami and WV Raman for the bowling coach and head coach roles for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), confirmed Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket at the franchise.
Delhi Capitals is one of the three IPL franchises to have acquired a team in the inaugural WPL, the bid of which was announced by the BCCI on January 25. The WPL is expected to begin early March.
”We have offered the bowling coach role to Jhulan and we are sure that she will accept the offer,” Sourav Ganguly, a former India captain and BCCI president was quoted as saying to Sportstar.
The 40-year-old Goswami, who is the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs till now, is a legend of the game and retired from international cricket last year. She is now working with the Bengal women’s team as a mentor.
Raman has been at the helm of the India senior women’s cricket team from 2018 to 2021 before being replaced by Ramesh Powar.
“WV did a great job with the Indian team and that’s why we have offered him the head coach role job,” Ganguly, a former India captain and the erstwhile president of the BCCI, said.
However, according to various media reports, the inaugural WPL auction is expected to be held in Mumbai in second week of February.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Adani Group and Capri Global Holdings are the other team owners of
Published Date: January 28, 2023 7:01 PM IST
Updated Date: January 28, 2023 7:10 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Mithali Raj Named As Mentor And Advisor Of Gujarat Giants In Inaugural Womens Premier League
[ad_1] Home SportsMithali Raj Named As Mentor And Advisor Of Gujarat Giants In Inaugural Women’s Premier League Adani Sportsline has...
Students at Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences Screen BBC Documentary Despite Warning
[ad_1] Home MaharashtraStudents at Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences Screen BBC Documentary Despite Warning Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social...
Doctors Plan to Meet Health Minister on Jan 31, Seek Delay in Exam
[ad_1] Home EducationPostpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors Plan to Meet Health Minister on Jan 31, Seek Delay in Exam. Will...
Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni During Indias 1st T20I Loss To New Zealand
[ad_1] Home SportsSuryakumar Yadav Surpasses Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni During India’s 1st T20I Loss To New Zealand Suryakumar Yadav is...
Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide | India.comKaziranga National Park To Welcome Tourists From February 4
[ad_1] Home TravelKaziranga National Park To Welcome Tourists From February 4 | Mini Guide To Explore The Wildlife All nature...
IIT Dreams On Hold, Rajasthan Twins Denied Admit Cards Over Doubtful Credentials
[ad_1] Home EducationJEE Main 2023: IIT Dreams On Hold, Rajasthan Twins Denied Admit Cards Over ‘Doubtful’ Credentials JEE Main 2023:...
Average Rating