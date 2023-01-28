Home

Delhi Capitals Offer WPL Coaching Roles To Jhulan Goswami, WV Raman, Confirms Sourav Ganguly

Delhi Capitals is one of the five franchises to have acquired teams in the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League. Sourav Ganguly is Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals have offered Jhulan Goswami and WV Raman for the bowling coach and head coach roles for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), confirmed Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket at the franchise.

Delhi Capitals is one of the three IPL franchises to have acquired a team in the inaugural WPL, the bid of which was announced by the BCCI on January 25. The WPL is expected to begin early March.

”We have offered the bowling coach role to Jhulan and we are sure that she will accept the offer,” Sourav Ganguly, a former India captain and BCCI president was quoted as saying to Sportstar.

The 40-year-old Goswami, who is the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs till now, is a legend of the game and retired from international cricket last year. She is now working with the Bengal women’s team as a mentor.

Raman has been at the helm of the India senior women’s cricket team from 2018 to 2021 before being replaced by Ramesh Powar.

“WV did a great job with the Indian team and that’s why we have offered him the head coach role job,” Ganguly, a former India captain and the erstwhile president of the BCCI, said.

However, according to various media reports, the inaugural WPL auction is expected to be held in Mumbai in second week of February.

