Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Civic Body to Issue Licenses to Restaurants to Serve Food in Open Spaces

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken a special initiative for the convenience of traders and has made online the facility of obtaining a license for serving food in open areas

Dinner Tips For Weight Loss: 5 Foods You Must AVOID Eating Late at Night



New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken a special initiative for the convenience of traders and has made online the facility of obtaining a license for serving food in open areas, terrace or part terrace under the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act. 2020.

Interested traders can apply online for licenses on the MCD portal.

For this, the applicant will have to visit the official website of the MCD and upload all the related documents in PDF format as per the guidelines provided, as well as deposit the prescribed fee through online mode only.

Apart from this, all the processes of granting licenses by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will also be completed through online mediums only.

The applicant has to submit legal occupancy and/or no objection certificate from the concerned owner of the land for using the open space or terrace as the dining service area. The use of open spaces or terraces in front of other shops in the building shall not be permitted.

Building structural safety certificate from the registered structural engineer has to be submitted as well as the applicant has to submit the indemnity bond.

In addition, the existing norms of fire safety will be applicable. The annual license fee for open space or roof or portion of the roof shall be ₹ 200 per square foot and in the case of Star Hotel (4 Star and above), the annual license fee is ₹ 500 per square foot.

(With PTI Inputs)



