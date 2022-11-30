Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeNationalDelhi Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams 2022 To be Held from Dec...
National

Delhi Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams 2022 To be Held from Dec 15; Check Full Schedule, Timings and Other Details

admin
By admin
0
81


Pre-board examinations for class 10 and class 12 in Delhi government schools will be conducted from December 15 to December 28.

Pre-board examinations for class 10 and class 12 in Delhi government schools will be conducted from December 15 to December 28.
Pre-board examinations for class 10 and class 12 in Delhi government schools will be conducted from December 15 to December 28.

Delhi Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams 2022: The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday announced that the pre-board examinations for class 10 and class 12 in the national capital’s government schools will be conducted from December 15 to December 28. The DoE has asked the schools to ensure that there is one invigilator in each class.

According to the guidelines, no student will be allowed to submit answer sheets before the completion of the exam, and only 24 students will be allowed to be seated in one classroom.

SCHEDULE AND TIMINGS OF DELHI PRE-BOARD EXAMS

  • The morning shifts and general shifts of Delhi’s pre-board exams will be held between 9.30 am to 12.30 pm
  • Pre-board exams for the evening shifts will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Schools will have to collect question papers from zonal distribution centres and district deputy education officers have been asked to take action against schools that arrive late to pick up sealed question papers or demand early opening of the papers. Unused question papers will be distributed in the schools after completion of the exams for the students to practise, the guidelines said.




Published Date: November 30, 2022 1:54 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Irish Human Rights & Equality Commission refuses to help Hindus on Parliament opening-prayer issue
Next article
OnePlus phones will get four Android version upgrades
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
81
Previous article
Irish Human Rights & Equality Commission refuses to help Hindus on Parliament opening-prayer issue
Next article
OnePlus phones will get four Android version upgrades
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677