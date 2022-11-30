Delhi Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams 2022 To be Held from Dec 15; Check Full Schedule, Timings and Other Details

Pre-board examinations for class 10 and class 12 in Delhi government schools will be conducted from December 15 to December 28.

Delhi Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams 2022: The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday announced that the pre-board examinations for class 10 and class 12 in the national capital’s government schools will be conducted from December 15 to December 28. The DoE has asked the schools to ensure that there is one invigilator in each class.

According to the guidelines, no student will be allowed to submit answer sheets before the completion of the exam, and only 24 students will be allowed to be seated in one classroom.

SCHEDULE AND TIMINGS OF DELHI PRE-BOARD EXAMS

The morning shifts and general shifts of Delhi’s pre-board exams will be held between 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

Pre-board exams for the evening shifts will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Schools will have to collect question papers from zonal distribution centres and district deputy education officers have been asked to take action against schools that arrive late to pick up sealed question papers or demand early opening of the papers. Unused question papers will be distributed in the schools after completion of the exams for the students to practise, the guidelines said.



