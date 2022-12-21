Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Chair Emergency Covid Review Meet Tomorrow After India Reports New Variant

Arvind Kejriwal to chair emergency Covid review meet tomorrow with Manish Sisodia, top officials, reports ANI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair an emergency Covid review meeting on Thursday with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other top officials. This comes after India reported at least three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, believed to be the strain that caused China’s current surge of Covid cases.

The first case of BF.7 was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. So far, two cases have been reported from Gujarat while one case has been reported from Odisha.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also held a high-level meeting on Wednesday with officials and experts on the Covid situation in the country. After the meeting, the minister tweeted, “COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation.”

POSTPONE BHARAT JODO YATRA

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday wrote a letter to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, asking them to follow Covid guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra. The government has also directed them to use mask, sanitiser rigourously.



