Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit CP’s Hanuman Temple, a day after release from Tihar jail

This visit comes after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi excise policy case on Friday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit CP’s Hanuman Temple today (Photo Credit- ANI)

New Delhi: A day after granting bail from the Supreme Court, Arvind Kejriwal said that he will visit the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place at noon today to seek blessings of Lord Hanuman. This visit comes after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi excise policy case on Friday. However, this bail has a set of limitations that restrict him from entering the CM office and signing files.

In a post on social media X (formerly Twitter), he posted in Hindi that “Today at noon, I will go to Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place to thank God and seek his blessings.”

आज दोपहर 12 बजे भगवान का शुक्रिया करने के लिए और उनका आशीर्वाद लेने के लिए कनॉट प्लेस स्थित हनुमान मंदिर जाऊँगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 14, 2024

While speaking to ANI, Kejriwal’s lawyer, Rishikesh Kumar, listed out the bail conditions set by the SC.

“Conditions given are the furnishing of a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh each has to be submitted. This is being done. The second condition imposed is that he will join the trial on each date unless an exemption is moved by him.” He further added that other conditions imposed by the court are similar to those when he was granted bail in ED arrest.

“Other conditions are similar to the conditions that have been imposed in the ED matter. That signing of the document and working as the CM is not allowed.”

Arvind Kejriwal will have to move an application if he wants to modify the conditions imposed by CM, “considering that SC may modify those conditions which have been imposed in ED matter,” Advocate Kumar said.

To summarize, the conditions applied by SC to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal include the submission of a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh, with refraining him from entering the CM office or Delhi secretariat and signing official documents unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor’s sanctions. Along with it, he cannot make any comments regarding the Delhi excise policy case. He has to present for trial unless exempted by the court.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. He was arrested by CBI on June 26 and was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.

