Delhi CM swearing in ceremony live updates: Atishi to take oath as youngest Delhi CM with 5 Cabinet Ministers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi is scheduled to be sworn in as Delhi’s youngest Chief Minister just a few days after her designation. Later in the day, five other fresh faces of the ministry – Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot, and Mukesh Ahlawat representing Sultanpur Majra – will be pledging their oath alongside her at the Raj Bhavan. The ceremony is expected to begin around 4:30 PM.

