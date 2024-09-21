NationalPolitics

Delhi CM swearing in ceremony live updates: Atishi to take oath as youngest Delhi CM with 5 Cabinet Ministers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi is scheduled to be sworn in as Delhi’s youngest Chief Minister just a few days after her designation. Later in the day, five other fresh faces of the ministry – Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot, and Mukesh Ahlawat representing Sultanpur Majra – will be pledging their oath alongside her at the Raj Bhavan. The ceremony is expected to begin around 4:30 PM.

All updates on the Delhi CM swearing in ceremony will be shared here. Stay at India.com for all the latest updates.


