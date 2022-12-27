In a fog forecast for the next 5 days, the IMD has said that dense to very dense fog is likely in some pockets of Delhi on December 27 and 28.

Delhi Weather Updates, December 27

Delhi Weather Update, December 27: Dense fog on Tuesday morning continued to cover the national capital as the minimum temperature settled around seven degree Celsius. The weather department has predicted a dense to very dense fog situation in Delhi till tomorrow. In a fog forecast for the next 5 days, the IMD has said that dense to very dense fog is likely in some pockets of Delhi on December 27 and 28. The intensity and spread of the fog are likely to reduce thereafter.

Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana Also Witness Dense Fog

States like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Rajasthan will also face dense fog conditions during the next 48 hours while, over East Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

Commuters Face Problems Due To Poor Visibility

Morning commuters are facing problems as the visibility has dipped owing to the dense fog situation. Four-wheelers are forced to fog lights to ensure they are sightable to the vehicles coming from behind. As a result, the traffic movement in the city has been affected.

Delhi’s AQI In ‘Very Poor’ Category

Delhi along with Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad recorded an AQI over 300 on Tuesday. The air quality has worsened with the dip in temperature. According to the weather department, the dense fog situation amplifies the pollution problems in the city. The IMD has also issued an orange alert in the national capital region.



