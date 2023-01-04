Delhi Crime: Lover Stabs Female Friend In Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar After She Breaks Up With Him

After attacking his friend, the boy fled from the scene. The neighbour in the area heard the commotion and rushed to help Simrajit. The accused was arrested on Tuesday and charged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Delhi crime: In another horrific incident from the national capital, a 22-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed by her male friend in Adarsh nagar area. The man was allegedly angry after she ended their friendship and stabbed the woman at least three to four times in broad daylight.

The entire incident happened on Monday afternoon, and the injured woman has been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Simrajit, the victim, is said to be studying BA at Delhi University; she befriended Sukhvinder 5 years ago.

The brutal attacked captured in the CCTV in which the duo is seen walking in a narrow lonely lane in the residential area and after walking few minutes the accused attacked her. The girl has received multiple injuries to her neck, stomach, and hands.

#WATCH | A 22-year-old youth namely Sukhvinder arrested for stabbing a girl in Adarsh Nagar area on Jan 2. Both were friends &due to some dispute, he stabbed her 3-4 times.The girl is admitted to a hospital&her condition is stable: Delhi Police (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/VLMvdmWGuH — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

After being attacked, the boy fled from the scene. The neighbour in the area heard the commotion and rushed to help Simrajit.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and charged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to reports, the woman was friends with the man over the course of several years but their friendship turned sour and she stopped talking to him. Angry over this, the man attacked her and fled from the site of the incident.

“He wanted me to continue the friendship between us. I didn’t want to be in a relationship with him. We were friends, but due to some issue, I broke this friendship. Since then he was pressurizing me. On January 2, he met me and again asked me to continue the friendship but when I refused he stabbed me,” the girl told the police.

Man tries to drag 19-year-old girl inside car in Pandav Nagar

In another incident, a man tried to drag a 19-year-old girl inside a car in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. Citing Delhi police, the agency said that a young man tried to force a teenage girl to get into the car and when she refused, the youth threatened to throw acid at her.



