Delhi Decides To Lift Ban On BS-4 Diesel, BS-3 Petrol Vehicles, AQI Remains Very Poor

Delhi Air Pollution Latest Updates: All vehicles can ply on Delhi roads from today as the Delhi government has decided to lift the ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles. The decision to lift the ban came as the national capital’s AQI showed a stable trend over the past few days. However, the AQI in Delhi remained in the “very poor” category on Sunday.

Thousands of car owners in the nation’s capital are relieved, as they were unable to drive their vehicles on the road between November 5 and 13, as part of the Delhi government’s attempts to control air pollution.

“The restrictions were there till November 13. The AQI has been stable for the last few days. We have not renewed the ban, but will keep a closewatch on AQI levels in the coming days,” the TOI quoted transport commissioner Ashish Kundra as saying.

People Advised To Use Metro, Public Transport

The Delhi government has advised people to use the metro and other means of public transport to control vehicular emissions which are a big contributor to city’s pollution.

Delhi’s AQI once again remained in a very poor zone today. The city recorded an overall AQI of 309.



