Delhi-Dehradun Expressway To Reduce Travel Time From 6.5 Hours To 2.5 Hours

The finalization of the fourth phase of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is in its final stage and will be completed by June 30. The expressway will reduce the travel time from 6.5 Hours To 2.5 Hours.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Good news for people who reside in the national capital and for the residents of Dehradun as the fourth phase of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is about to be completed very soon. According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the mega project will be completed by June 30. This will not only upgrade the highway infrastructure of the country but also drastically reduce the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 6.5 hours to 2.5 hours. The expressway will connect the capital city to Dehradun via Saharanpur, Baghpat, Baraut, and Shamli, and it is expected that by July, vehicular traffic will start on this elevated segment of the expressway.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Reduction In Travel Time

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Reduction In Distance

The distance will also be reduced from 235 km to 213 km.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Completion Date

Notably, the Expressway is expected to be operational from next month. The construction process of the entire highway is likely to be completed by May next year.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Expenditure

As per media reports, the government is likely to spend Rs 13,000 crore on this mega project.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Asia’s Longest Wildlife Corridor

A whopping 12-kilometer-long elevated flyover is underway, aiming to create the longest wildlife passageway in Asia.











