Delhi Earthquake: 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Felt Jolts Delhi-NCR Today, Epicenter In Nepal
Strong earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday afternoon i.e. on 24th January, triggering panic among local residents. Watch video.
Delhi Earthquake: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR at 2.30 pm. The intensity of the earthquake on the Richter scale has been estimated at 5.8. The epicenter of the earthquake was Nepal. After the tremors of the earthquake, people came out of their homes and offices and came into the open. Watch video.
Published Date: January 24, 2023 4:20 PM IST
