Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court Reserves Order Challenging Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest | Top Points

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case

New Delhi: In a significant decision, the Supreme Court reserved its judgment on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case, as per a report by news agency ANI.

“Arguments heard. Judgement reserved,” said the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. The bench further added that according to law, Kejriwal has the liberty to apply for bail.

Supreme Court, during the hearing, asked ED to submit a detailed report of the new evidence that emerged after Manish Sisodia’s arrest to justify Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. Representing ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told SC that the probe agency has evidence of money transactions with the Aam Aadmi Party through hawala channels.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, contended that the material being cited by ED now to defend the Chief Minister’s arrest was not present during his arrest.

Interim Bail To Kejriwal

On May 10, the top court had granted him interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy. However, it ordered that he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat. The bench has asked Kejriwal to surrender on June 2.

HC’s Dismissal of Kejriwal’s Plea

The apex court was hearing Kejriwal’s appeal against a Delhi High Court judgement which dismissed his plea against arrest by the ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal Says His Arrest Was ‘Motivated”

Kejriwal, while filing an appeal in the apex court, contended that his arrest after the announcement of the General Elections was “motivated by extraneous considerations.”. On April 9, the High Court had dismissed his plea for release from jail and rejected his argument of political vendetta amid the looming Lok Sabha elections.

The High Court had said that Kejriwal’s absence from nine ED summons over six months undermined any claims of special privilege as Chief Minister, suggesting his arrest was an inevitable consequence of his non-cooperation.

Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021–22.

