Menu
Search
National

Delhi Excise Scam: Prominent People From South Gave Rs 100 Cr Kickback To AAP, ED Claims

By: admin

Date:


live

Breaking news LIVE: Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.

Breaking News
Breaking News

Breaking News Live Update, Dec 21: Several prominent people from south-India had given kickbacks of around Rs 100 Cr to AAP government here in exchange of favours and undue benefits to them in the liquor business, the ED has alleged in its charge sheet filed before a city court in Delhi excise scam. The ED alleged in its charge sheet filed against businessman Sameer Mahendru and AAP’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair had hatched a conspiracy with K Kavitha, MLC of Telangana, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR), MP of Ongole (Andhra), his son Raghav Magunta, and Sarath Reddy, who are collectively called as South Group. “Mahendru, in collusion with others, formed a cartel of retailer-wholesaler-manufacturer with Pernod Ricard, Benoy Babu, Vijay Nair, representative of AAP, Arun Pillai, K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR), his son Raghav, Sarath Reddy, Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu,” it alleged, adding that the ‘south group’ was represented by Arun Pillai, Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu.




  • 7:04 AM IST


    US Condemns Taliban’s decision To Ban Woman From Universities

    US condemns, Taliban’s indefensible decision to ban women from universities, to keep secondary schools closed to girls, & to continue to impose other restrictions on women & girls in Afghanistan to exercise their human rights & fundamental freedoms: US State Dept spox Ned Price.

    Taliban’s decision to close secondary schools to girls last March has had a significant impact on our engagement with Taliban representatives. Taliban made promises to the people of Afghanistan & to international community that schools would reopen.



  • 6:22 AM IST


    89 Hindu pilgrims from India arrive in Pak to celebrate Maha Shivaratri

    Around 89 Hindu pilgrims from India arrived here on Tuesday to celebrate Maha Shivaratri at Katas Raj Temple in Pakistan’s Punjab Province.

    “Some 89 Hindu pilgrims arrived here from India via Wagah border on Tuesday. Evacuee Trust Property Board senior officers Rana Shahid and Fraz Abbas received them at the border,” Amir Hashmi, spokesperson for ETPB, which looks after the holy places of minorities in Pakistan, told PTI.



  • 6:21 AM IST


    AIIMS Delhi bans use of single-use plastic in hospital premises, campus







Published Date: December 21, 2022 6:20 AM IST



Updated Date: December 21, 2022 7:19 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleHouse committee votes to make public Donald Trump’s personal and business tax records
Next articleIndian Railways Cancels 265 Trains Scheduled for Today; Check Full List Here
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh