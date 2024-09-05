Delhi Excise scam

Home

Excise Case: Arvind Kejriwal’s Lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi Concludes Arguments, Says ‘Delhi CM Is Not A Threat To Society, Not A Hardened Criminal’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party benefited from the illicit funds generated through the criminal conspiracy in the Excise Policy case. The CBI claims that as the National Convenor and Overall In-Charge of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being brought to Rouse Avenue Court by CBI in connection with the Excise policy case (File/ANI)

Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in the Supreme Court that his client is “not a threat to the society and he is not a hardened criminal.” While appearing in the top court on behalf of Kejriwal, the senior advocate concluded his argument. The Apex Court was hearing bail plea of the Delhi chief minister challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

The CBI in its supplementary charge sheet, stated that the investigation has revealed that Arvind Kejriwal was involved in the criminal conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy from the outset.

It is alleged that he had a pre-conceived plan to privatize the Excise Policy and sought monetary support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in March 2021, during the policy’s formulation by the Group of Ministers (GoM) led by co-accused Manish Sisodia. Additionally, Kejriwal’s close associate, Vijay Nair, who is in charge of Media and Communication for AAP, allegedly approached various stakeholders in the Delhi Excise Business, demanding illegal gratification in exchange for favourable adjustments to the Excise Policy.

The chargesheet further alleges that Vijay Nair, who was in charge of Media & Communication for the Aam Aadmi Party and had no usual authority or reason to approach different stakeholders in the Delhi Excise Business, could not have done so without authorization and direction from Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of AAP.

The CBI has further alleged that the statement submitted by the Aam Aadmi Party regarding election expenditure for the Goa Assembly Elections 2022 is misleading. It is claimed that the statement only accounts for payments made through bank transactions, while substantial cash payments to various vendors, Assembly Managers, Booth In-Charges, and Volunteers engaged by AAP during the Goa Assembly Elections 2021-22 were not reported.

