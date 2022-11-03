Delhi Extends Deadline To Apply For Electricity Subsidy To Nov 15. Here’s How to Apply  

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday extended deadline to apply for power subsidy to November 15. Earlier, the last date to submit the applications, both online and offline, was set for October 31. As per the updates, over 34 lakh of around 57 lakh consumers had applied for the subsidy by that date.Also Read – Delhi-NCR: Air Quality Plummets, People Report Breathing Issues, Burning Eye

In a statement, the Delhi government said it has decided to provide subsidies to only those consumers who apply for concession. The consumers get full power subsidy on electricity consumption up to 200 units a month, however, others, who consume up to 400 units receive a 50 per cent subsidy. Also Read – Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘I’ll Beg On Streets To Find Money’ For THIS Reason

The Delhi government said those consumers applying for the subsidy after November 15 will have to pay their electricity bill for the month of October. Also Read – Pollution Levels In Delhi-NCR Rise, So Does Stubble Burning In Punjab Farmlands

The consumers, who apply for the subsidy after November 15, will have to pay the bill for the month of October and they will get a subsidy on electricity from the month of November.

The Delhi government also added that the consumers applying for subsidy in December will have to pay electricity bills for the months of October and November and they will get a subsidy from December.

After November 15, the month in which the electricity consumers will apply for the subsidy, they will get the subsidy from that month itself and they will have to pay the bill for the previous month before filling the form, it said.

“The last date to register (apply) for free electricity scheme in Delhi has been extended up to November 15. Delhiites who will register till November 15, will continue to get the benefit of free electricity scheme. So far 35 lakh families have registered for this,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Applicants who opt-in for the subsidy by November 15 can avail the benefit from October 1 onwards, the Delhi government said.

Here’s how to apply for power subsidy?

Give a missed call on 7011311111.

Then a link to opt for a subsidy will be sent to you via SMS.

You have to click on the link and it will open a page on your WhatsApp.

You have to select the language — Hindi or English — to proceed.

After this, you have to enter your 11-digit CA No (FULL FORM). You can find this in your electricity bill.

Then, a pre-filled subsidy application forms will be displayed.

The, you need to confirm the details by selecting the ‘YES’ option to opt for the electricity subsidy

After this, acknowledgment will be sent to your number through WhatsApp.

Here’s how to apply for electricity subsidy via WhatsApp