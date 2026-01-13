Home

Weather Warning: Delhi feels near 0°C on coldest morning, red alert for cold wave in Punjab, Haryana, rain in South India — Check IMD forecast

Weather Warning: As cold wave conditions intensified in Delhi-NCR, temperatures plunged across the capital, with Safdarjung recording its lowest temperature in three years at 3.2 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions are set to intensify in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has issued a red warning. Check the weather forecast here.

#WATCH | Delhi | Cold wave grips the national capital. Visuals from Man Singh Road area pic.twitter.com/5cWWN5m7PB — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2026

Residents of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday woke up to bone-chilling cold as cold wave condition intensify in the region. The temperature plunged to across the city with Safdarjung recording its lowest temperature in three years at 3.2 degrees Celsius. The cold with shivery winds felt like near zero degrees in isolates places. Earlier, lower temperature recorded was on Jan 18, 2023, at 2.6 degrees Celsius. Severe cold wave conditions continue to sweep across North India including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for cold wave and dense fog conditions in Punjab and Haryana. Check weather forecast here.