IGI Airport Sends Travel Advisory for Delhi Passengers

Delhi/NCR witnessed dense fog on Monday morning, Feb 2, 2026, resulting in low visibility at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport earlier in the day. As a result, flights were experiencing departure and arrival delays, with flights expected to resume and maintain throughout the late morning and possibly early afternoon hours. The IMD issued a dense fog warning earlier today. At IGI Airport, authorities have implemented CAT III measures for runway operations – allowing flights to operate at low visibility, though passengers are still experiencing flight delays and some cancellations.Some airlines have gone ahead and provided their own advisories as well stating flights could be pushed back or cancelled due to the fog, particularly for domestic flights arriving into and departing from Delhi. This comes as airports across Delhi have seen similar situations in the past few years due to dense fog. Fog has sometimes led to flights being grounded temporarily or flights being cancelled in the morning when visibility is less than one kilometre.Weather forecasters note that fog will likely continue across Delhi as it collides with a western disturbance moving through North India over the next couple days. Fog is expected to prevail during morning and night hours throughout the week in shallow to moderate levels. Visibility issues are also happening as Delhi NCR is experiencing moderate to poor air quality.