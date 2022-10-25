Delhi Fire Department Receives 201 Fire Calls On Diwali

New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Department received as many as 201 calls on Diwali, said the officials on Tuesday. Notably, the Delhi Government has imposed a complete ban on bursting firecrackers in the national capital which is punishable by fine and jail.Also Read – Violence Breaks Out In Vadodara On Diwali Night, Stones Pelted, Petrol Bombs Hurled At Police

“A total of 201 calls pertaining to fire incidents were received in Delhi, yesterday during Diwali,” said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services adding that ahead of Diwali, the fire department was prepared to fight fires through drones with which they could access high-rise buildings while fire tenders were deployed near congested areas. Also Read – Stock Markets To Be Open For Trading Today, But Closed Tomorrow. Know Why

On Monday evening a fire broke out at an apartment in a residential society in Greater Noida West on Diwali evening, said officials. According to police officials, a fire broke out in a flat located in Vedantam Society in Gaur City 2 area under Bisrakh police station limits, prompting relief operations at the site. Also Read – Delhi Flouts Firecrackers Ban on Diwali; Air Quality Dips to ‘Very Poor’ Category

Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said that efforts are on to douse the fire completely.

“We got information at around 10.05 pm about a fire at a flat on the 17th floor of Tower B2 of Vedantam society. The fire reached the 18th floor too. Fire tenders were brought and the fire was controlled in an hour,” he said. Singh further said that no casualties were reported so far.

The cause of the fire and the damage caused were yet to be ascertained, the official added. As the whole nation was celebrating the festival, many cases of fire were reported across the country.