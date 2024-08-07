Home

Delhi Govt Lists New Safety Measures For Bus Operations; Details Here

On alcohol consumption of drivers, the Delhi Transport Minister said that breath analyzer machines will be installed in every depot.

New Delhi: In a major development on Wednesday, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot listed new safety measures for bus operations in Delhi and said that the duty allocation for all drivers will now be Aadhar-based. Addressing a press conference, Gahlot said that in the last two years, they have inducted 2000 buses.

“More importantly, we need to see how our buses are performing on the road. Recently, a lot of emphasis has been placed on lane driving. There have also been a few accidents in the past days. Some issues have come to our attention, such as some drivers taking on multiple duties, leading to fatigue. Delhi government buses run a minimum of 200 km per day. There is also a provision that after 8 hours, the driver must be given rest,” he said.

“The first step we have taken is that the duty allocation for all drivers will now be Aadhar-based. It will be linked to Aadhar so that no one can take a double shift. The software for this is currently being developed. If a driver completes one shift, their name will automatically be removed from the next shift,” he added.

A Biometric Face Recognition System

Further, Kailash Gahlot said that a biometric face recognition system is being installed at the depots.

“If we still receive complaints, the depot manager will also be held responsible and action will be taken against them,” he said. He also pointed out that drivers who cannot drive efficiently and safely will be dismissed.

“A common pool is being created. Currently, if a driver has an accident and is blacklisted from one depot, they can work at another depot because we do not have a unified database. When we have unified data, a blacklisted driver will not be able to get a job as a driver elsewhere,” Gahlot said.

“In some places, it has been observed that drivers have consumed alcohol. To rule this out, breath analysers will be installed in every depot, and drivers will have to pass this test before starting their duty. From now on, drivers’ medical check-ups will only be conducted in Delhi government hospitals, and their reports will be final. Six hospitals have been designated for this purpose,” Kailash Gahlot said.

