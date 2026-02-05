Home

Delhi govt marks first anniversary in power with several development projects across transport, health and tourism

Delhi government is set to mark its first anniversary with electric buses, healthcare centres, smart travel cards and tourism initiatives, highlighting development milestones and future-focused governance plans.



Electric buses, river cruise services and ‘one card’ travel scheme among key launches

Ayushman health clinics, smart classrooms and night tourism bus routes among projects inaugurated

Celebrate One Year in Office, Release Report Card on February 20

Launching into its second year in office, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi will host a slew of new projects, inaugurations and people-first schemes in the national capital from February 8 to February 20 – when it completes a year since forming the government following the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Government sources told The Hindu that a host of developments across governance, infrastructure development, health and wellness, education, tourism and citizen services would be revealed and inaugurated over the course of these celebrations – highlighting the government’s vision of “Viksit Delhi”.The celebration events will begin with the flagging off of 500 electric buses across Delhi – joining the Capital’s fleet of already over 3,500 electric vehicles. Setting commuters on their way to swifter and greener transport within the city, these electric buses aim to improve last-mile connectivity and upgrade public transport facilities in Delhi. The government will also launch Delhi’s maiden river cruise service on the Yamuna, taking visitors and tourists around iconic stretches along the riverbank. Officials said people could look forward to the hour-long leisure cruise running between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur with views of the city skyline.Connecting bus and Metro travel under an NCMC-based unified ticketing system will also be unveiled to encourage multi-modal transportation. Locally branded as “Saheli Smart Cards”, women and gender-neutral versions of these smart travel cards will allow passengers to use Delhi’s public transport and Metro railway network under one card.It was also confirmed by officials that more than 100 new Ayushman Aarogya Mandir health and wellness centres will be opened before the completion of one year in office. These health clinics will offer preventive healthcare as well as primary healthcare services to Delhi residents. Government schools in Delhi will also get infrastructure upgrades in the form of smart classrooms. Night-time bus routes connecting Delhi’s National War Memorial and Bharat Mandapam will also be announced to promote tourism within the city after dusk.Wrapping up its anniversary celebrations, the Delhi government will release a report card on February 20 detailing developments achieved in its first year governing the national capital. Department-wise report cards were similarly published by the government after the end of its first 100 days in Delhi last year. The BJP had won a landslide majority in Delhi during last year’s Assembly elections, defeating the Congress which had governed Delhi for 10 years prior.