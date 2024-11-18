Delhi Govt suspends all classes, including Class 10, 12; studies shift online

Home

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday announced that physical classes will be suspended for classes 10 and 12, amid the deteriorating air quality. All studies will be shifted online.

Delhi Govt suspends all classes, including Grades 10 and 12; studies shift online

New Delhi: Amid the hazardous air quality in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Monday that physical classes for grades 10 and 12 will also be suspended, with studies shifting to online mode.

The Delhi Chief Minister took to X and informed about the government’s decision. She wrote, “From tmrw physical classes shall be suspended for Class 10 and 12 as well, and all studies will be shifted online”.

Delhi – World’s Most Polluted City

Amid the implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the air quality of India’s capital city – Delhi has deteriorated further, causing problems for the residents. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached to 766 ‘ very severe’ category. Delhi has left Pakistan’s Lahore behind and become the most polluted city in the world again. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed the Stage-lV actions of the GRAP in addition to – Stage-I, II, and III actions that are already in effect to curb the surging pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region.

AQI

The air quality is categorised into four stages – Stage I stands for “poor” (AQI 201-300); Stage II is for “very poor” (AQI 301-400); Stage III is for “severe” (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV mentions “severe plus” (AQI >450).

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor On Staggered Office Timings

Earlier in the day, Governor VK Saxena directed the implementation of the staggered office timings given the severe air pollution levels in Delhi during winter months and as part of the measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

According to the new directions, the offices under Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will run from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, and the offices under Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD): 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM.

“In view of the severe air pollution levels in Delhi during the winter months, and as part of the measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has directed the implementation of staggered office timings for offices under the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Accordingly, the following office timings shall be effective in all offices under the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” read an order dated November 18.

Supreme Court On Grap Stage IV

The Supreme Court has issued clear directives to the Delhi government and bodies in charge throughout the National Capital Region (NCR). With the Air Quality Index (AQI) still registering at “severe,” they’ve urged for resolute enforcement of the GRAP stage IV steps designed to counter pollution. GRAP includes a variety of strategies to battle air pollution. These methods are put to use in the city of Delhi and its adjacent areas according to the extent of air quality decline. At severe levels of air quality, they rely on implementing measures from GRAP III and IV.

