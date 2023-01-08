Delhi Govt Suspends Remedial Classes For Classes 9 And 12 With Immediate Effect. Notice Here

Cold Wave and Delhi School Closing News:Directorate of Education, Govt of Delhi suspends remedial classes during winter break/vacation for students of classes 9 & 12 in all govt schools with immediate effect.

Delhi School Closing News: Keeping in view the prevailing conditions of the extreme cold wave in Delhi, the Directorate of Education, Govt of Delhi has suspended the remedial classes during winter break for students of classes 9 and 12 in all government schools with immediate effect. Meanwhile, the practical examination, project assessment, and Internal assessment for classes 10 and 12 will continue as per schedule. The notice from the Directorate Of Education comes on a day Delhi recorded the lowest temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius.

“Now, keeping in view the prevailing conditions of extreme cold wave in Delhi, all the Heads of Govt Schools of Directorate of Education are directed to suspend these remedical lasses with immediate effect,” the circular read.

“However, work of conduct of Practical Examination/ Project Assessment/ Internal Assessment for classes X and XII for session 2022-23 will continue as per schedule” DoE further added. The Delhi government schools have been conducting remedial classes for students in classes 9-12 during the winter vacation. Earlier today, the Delhi government advised all private schools to remain closed till January 15 due to the cold wave.

Delhi Weather Update

A severe cold wave walloped Delhi on Sunday, with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, plunging to a bone-chilling 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in January in two years. A blinding layer of dense fog enveloped northwest India and the adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, affecting road, rail, and air traffic movement. Earlier on Saturday, the Safdarjung observatory had logged a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius — lower than that of most places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and some hill stations in Jammu and Kashmir.

How to Identify Between Cold Wave And Cold Day

As per the news agency PTI report, a severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 notches. A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.



