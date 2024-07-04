NationalPolitics

Delhi Govt’s Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna To Restart Soon

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 4, 2024
0 107 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi Government’s Flagship Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna To Restart Soon

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the 89th train under the pilgrimage scheme in February.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Delhi Government, Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna, New Delhi, Delhi, Puri, Tirupati, Lok Sabha elections, Jagannath temple, Shravan, Arvind Kejriwal, Rameswaram, Shirdi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan, Ayodhya
File

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s premier program, the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna, is set to recommence shortly, enabling senior citizens to embark on pilgrimages to Puri and Tirupati, as announced by officials on Thursday.

The Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna was temporarily halted due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct before the Lok Sabha elections, which ended on June 1.

The scheme, managed by the Delhi government’s Teerth Yatra Vikas Samiti, allows citizens aged 60 and above, along with an accompanying attendant, to undertake pilgrimages throughout the country at no cost.

“The scheme was interrupted due to the model code of conduct. It is likely to resume from the last week of July or the first week of August, with trains planned for Puri and Tirupati,” said Teerth Yatra Vikas Samiti chairperson Kamal Bansal.

He mentioned that there is a significant demand among senior citizens to visit the Jagannath Temple in Puri during the auspicious month of Shravan, which starts on July 22.

Bansal noted that preparations to facilitate the pilgrims’ travel to various destinations have commenced in collaboration with the railways.

Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, launched the 89th train under the pilgrimage scheme before the elections in February, heading for Dwarkadhish. To date, the scheme has facilitated visits for over 84,000 pilgrims to various sacred sites across the nation.

The scheme encompasses over a dozen pilgrimage destinations, including Rameswaram, Shirdi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Ayodhya.

Initiated by the AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal in 2019, the scheme started with five destinations and expanded over time, as stated by officials.

(With PTI inputs)





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 4, 2024
0 107 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Egis Enhances Education Opportunities for Students at NeeV

July 4, 2024

MATTER gears up for mobility transformation with AERA this festive; secures first tranche of $35 Mn in the ongoing funding round (Series B)

July 4, 2024

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Strengthens Presence in the UK, Opens 2nd Showroom at Leicester

July 4, 2024

PM Modi Meets T20 World Cup Winning Team Members, Takes Photo With Them

July 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow