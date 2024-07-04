Delhi Govt’s Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna To Restart Soon

Home

News

Delhi Government’s Flagship Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna To Restart Soon

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the 89th train under the pilgrimage scheme in February.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

File

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s premier program, the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna, is set to recommence shortly, enabling senior citizens to embark on pilgrimages to Puri and Tirupati, as announced by officials on Thursday.

The Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna was temporarily halted due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct before the Lok Sabha elections, which ended on June 1.

The scheme, managed by the Delhi government’s Teerth Yatra Vikas Samiti, allows citizens aged 60 and above, along with an accompanying attendant, to undertake pilgrimages throughout the country at no cost.

“The scheme was interrupted due to the model code of conduct. It is likely to resume from the last week of July or the first week of August, with trains planned for Puri and Tirupati,” said Teerth Yatra Vikas Samiti chairperson Kamal Bansal.

He mentioned that there is a significant demand among senior citizens to visit the Jagannath Temple in Puri during the auspicious month of Shravan, which starts on July 22.

Bansal noted that preparations to facilitate the pilgrims’ travel to various destinations have commenced in collaboration with the railways.

Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, launched the 89th train under the pilgrimage scheme before the elections in February, heading for Dwarkadhish. To date, the scheme has facilitated visits for over 84,000 pilgrims to various sacred sites across the nation.

The scheme encompasses over a dozen pilgrimage destinations, including Rameswaram, Shirdi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Ayodhya.

Initiated by the AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal in 2019, the scheme started with five destinations and expanded over time, as stated by officials.

(With PTI inputs)











