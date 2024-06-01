NationalPolitics

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab Lok Sabha Exit Polls 2024 Live Updates

live

For all the latest details regarding the Delhi, Haryana, Punjab Lok Sabha Elections Exit Polls 2024, stay tuned to India.com for all live updates..

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab Lok Sabha Exit Polls 2024 Live Updates: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being conducted in a total of seven phases and the last phase took place today, on June 1, 2024. Post the completion of voting today during the seventh phase, the exit polls will be conducted and the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Predictions will be announced. For all the latest updates for he Delhi, Haryana and Punjab Lok Sabha Exit Polls 2024, stay tuned to India.com…




  • Jun 1, 2024 4:43 PM IST


    Delhi Lok Sabha Election Exit Polls 2024 Date And Time

    The Delhi Lok Sabha Election Exit Polls are expected to begin from around 6:30 PM today, i.e. June 1, 2024.







